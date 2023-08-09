193rd Special Operations Wing gets new military aircraft

Photo By Senior Airman Diana Snyder | A new MC-130J Commando II aircraft rolls onto the flight line at the 193rd Special...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Diana Snyder | A new MC-130J Commando II aircraft rolls onto the flight line at the 193rd Special Operations Wing during an arrival ceremony in Middletown, Pennsylvania, July 27, 2023. The ceremony celebrated the hallmark of the 193rd SOW being the first - and currently the only - Air National Guard unit to receive the MC-130J Commando II mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Diana Snyder) see less | View Image Page

The Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 193rd Special Operations Wing here, in partnership with Lockheed Martin, accepted a new MC-130J Commando II military aircraft on base today during a special ceremony.



The 193rd SOW is the first – and currently the only – ANG unit to receive the MC-130J Commando II mission, a core, flagship mission of Air Force Special Operations Command. According to military officials, the robust and relevant capabilities of the MC-130J Commando II puts the 193rd SOW – one of the most deployed wings in the national guard – at the forefront of the battlespace to meet today’s special operation’s needs.



The ceremony featured prominent guest speakers including Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, AFSOC Commander; Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, ANG Director; Brig. Gen. Michael Regan, Pennsylvania National Guard Deputy Adjutant General – Air; Col. Edward Fink, 193rd SOW Commander; and Bill Bassett, Lockheed Martin Director of Special Missions Programs. The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, was also in attendance.



“Today is a great day for Pennsylvania, our Air Force and the 193rd Special Operations Wing,” Brig. Gen. Regan said. “But an aircraft is just an aircraft until our highly trained Airmen climb in. That’s what turns it into a weapons system. This is the right time and the right place for this mission.”



The MC-130J Commando II flies clandestine – or low visibility – single or multi-ship, low-level infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces, by airdrop or airland and air refueling missions for special operations helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft, intruding politically sensitive or hostile territories. The MC-130J primarily flies missions at night to reduce probability of visual acquisition and intercept by airborne threats. Its secondary mission includes the airdrop of leaflets.

“The 193rd Special Operations Wing is poised to make history … again,” said Lt. Gen. Bauernfeind. “I’m confident this wing will continue to be the vanguard of our freedom anytime, anywhere.”



The 193rd SOW commemorated the sunset of its previous EC-130J Commando Solo mission with a final broadcast during the Community Days Air Show event in Lancaster last year. Wing leaders say personnel have been vigilant with training on the new mission ever since.

“This new mission represents the next chapter in this wing’s proud legacy,” said Col. Fink.



The wing’s former EC-130J Commando Solo mission focused primarily on conducting information operations via broadcasts in FM, TV and military communications bands. Although effective in the past, it may no longer be the primary way an intended audience gets its messaging. Based on the wing’s seven EC-130 aircraft being “J” models with relatively low flight hours, all seven aircraft are being retained as C-130s and distributed to other major commands and joint partners.



The wing’s transition to the new MC-130J Commando II mission should result in a net neutral change in aircraft and manpower numbers, according to wing officials.