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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16]

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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Smith 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, presents the 505th combat patch to a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, during a patching ceremony at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers following their return from an overseas deployment and marked the first overseas deployment for many members of the battalion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9818133
    VIRIN: 260628-A-DF538-3677
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 22.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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