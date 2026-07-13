Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, presents the 505th combat patch to a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, during a patching ceremony at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers following their return from an overseas deployment and marked the first overseas deployment for many members of the battalion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9818133
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-DF538-3677
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|22.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
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