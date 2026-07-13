319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, presents the 505th combat patch to a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, during a patching ceremony at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 28, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers following their return from an overseas deployment and marked the first overseas deployment for many members of the battalion. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)