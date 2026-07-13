U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general – signal, 335th Signal Command (Theater), speaks with Soldiers assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion after their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 1, 2026. Brown thanked the Soldiers for their dedication and service and wished them well as they transitioned through the demobilization process. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9818120
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-DF538-6465
|Resolution:
|8020x5349
|Size:
|12.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
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