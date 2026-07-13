319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general – signal, 335th Signal Command (Theater), speaks with Soldiers assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion after their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 1, 2026. Brown thanked the Soldiers for their dedication and service and wished them well as they transitioned through the demobilization process. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)