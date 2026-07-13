319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Carr, chief signal warrant officer of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, greets Lt. Col. Thomas Stockdale, commander of the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, following the battalion's return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Also pictured are Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, acting commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater); Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. William Padgelek; Command Sgt. Maj. Jeramie Baty, command sergeant major of the 505th TTSB; Lt. Col. Cesar Rodriguez, chaplain for the 505th TTSB; and Capt. Jose Ayon, officer in charge of the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Rear Detachment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)