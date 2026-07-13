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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 10 of 16]

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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Smith 

    505th Signal Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion deplane following their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Senior leaders welcomed home the Soldiers as they arrived and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9818126
    VIRIN: 260627-A-DF538-5851
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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