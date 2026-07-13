319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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Soldiers assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion deplane following their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Senior leaders welcomed home the Soldiers as they arrived and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)