319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

Photo By Sgt. Seth Smith | Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, greets a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion following the unit's return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 1, 2026. Also pictured is U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general – signal, 335th Signal Command (Theater). Senior leaders welcomed home the Soldiers and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith) see less | View Image Page

LAS VEGAS — Soldiers assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion returned to the United States after completing a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (CENTCOM) during the Iran war, where they provided critical tactical network support amid heightened regional hostilities.

The main group of 319th ESB Soldiers, led by Lt. Col. Thomas Stockdale and Command Sgt. Maj. Yesenia Cooper, arrived in Texas in June. Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, deputy commanding general — Cyber, 335th Signal Command (Theater), joined Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, and members of the 505th command team to welcome the Soldiers home.

The following day, the 505th command team met with the returning Soldiers to discuss the redeployment process and conduct a combat patch ceremony for first-time deploying Soldiers. The ceremony recognized the Soldiers’ service, mission accomplishment and role in supporting communications across a complex operational environment. According to Stockdale, the battalion successfully deployed and managed over 35 tactical network nodes across more than five countries, keeping critical communications operational the entire time during the deployment.

The battalion’s return followed several delays caused by stop-movement orders across the region. Despite changing threat conditions, 319th ESB Soldiers sustained tactical network support that enabled command and control, strengthened operation reach and supported deterrence efforts across CENTCOM. The battalion, based in Sacramento, California, deployed in August 2025. Throughout the deployment, 319th ESB Soldiers demonstrated resilience, adaptability and professionalism while supporting theater communications during a critical period for U.S. and partner forces in the region.

The battalion is scheduled to hold a welcome home ceremony in September, giving Soldiers the opportunity to celebrate the completion of the deployment with their families, friends and community members.

For the 319th ESB Soldiers now back in the United States, the return marks the successful completion of a demanding mission and the beginning of demobilization, reintegration, and bringing their hard-earned experience back to the force.