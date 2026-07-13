Staff Sgt. Rikichi Efhan, a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, poses for a photo after returning from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Soldiers assigned to the 319th ESB were welcomed home by senior leaders following their deployment in support of operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9818123
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-DF538-2640
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
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