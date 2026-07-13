319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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Master Sgt. Carlos Nazario, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Rear Detachment, greets Staff Sgt. Briseyda Velasquez, a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, as she returns from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Nazario joined senior leaders from the 335th Signal Command (Theater) and 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade in welcoming home Soldiers from the 319th ESB following their deployment.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)