319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general – signal, 335th Signal Command (Theater); Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade; Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Carr, chief signal warrant officer of the 505th TTSB; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeramie Baty, command sergeant major of the 505th TTSB, greet Soldiers assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion as they deplane following an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 1, 2026. The senior leaders welcomed home the Soldiers and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)