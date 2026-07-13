Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, speaks with Soldiers assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a town hall before a patching ceremony at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 28, 2026. Brigade leaders discussed the Soldiers' deployment experiences, answered questions and outlined what to expect during the demobilization process before the ceremony. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9818130
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-DF538-3628
|Resolution:
|5464x5464
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
No keywords found.