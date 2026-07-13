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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 12 of 16]

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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Smith 

    505th Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, acting commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater); Command Sgt. Maj. William Padgelek; Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeramie Baty, command sergeant major of the 505th TTSB, welcome home Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion following their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Senior leaders greeted the Soldiers upon their arrival and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 23:16
    Photo ID: 9818131
    VIRIN: 260627-A-DF538-8335
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
    319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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