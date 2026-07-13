319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, greets a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion following the unit's return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 1, 2026. Also pictured is U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general – signal, 335th Signal Command (Theater). Senior leaders welcomed home the Soldiers and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)