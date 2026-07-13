Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, greets a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion following the unit's return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 1, 2026. Also pictured is U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Tonri Brown, deputy commanding general – signal, 335th Signal Command (Theater). Senior leaders welcomed home the Soldiers and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9818118
|VIRIN:
|260601-A-DF538-3302
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
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