319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, presents the 505th combat patch to a Soldier assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a patching ceremony at a chapel in an undisclosed location in the United States, June 1, 2026. The ceremony recognized Soldiers following their return from an overseas deployment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)