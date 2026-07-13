U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, acting commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), and Command Sgt. Maj. William Padgelek welcome home Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion following their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Senior leaders greeted the Soldiers upon their arrival and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9818127
|VIRIN:
|260627-A-DF538-1069
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.44 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Seth Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment
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