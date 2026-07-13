319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Kimberly Hamilton, acting commanding general of the 335th Signal Command (Theater), and Command Sgt. Maj. William Padgelek welcome home Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion following their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. Senior leaders greeted the Soldiers upon their arrival and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)