319th ESB Soldiers Return Home Following Hostile CENTCOM Deployment

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Col. Aaron Jones, commander of the 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeramie Baty, command sergeant major of the 505th TTSB, welcome home Soldiers from the 319th Expeditionary Signal Battalion following their return from an overseas deployment at an undisclosed location in the United States, June 27, 2026. The senior leaders greeted the Soldiers upon their arrival and thanked them for their dedication, service and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Seth Smith)