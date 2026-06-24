VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron lands on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE was designed by the 57th Maintenance Group Maintenance Tactics Shop as a shared training venue where multiple units and agencies could pursue their learning objectives while contributing to one integrated Agile Combat Employment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)