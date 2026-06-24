A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron lands on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE was designed by the 57th Maintenance Group Maintenance Tactics Shop as a shared training venue where multiple units and agencies could pursue their learning objectives while contributing to one integrated Agile Combat Employment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9781477
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-HX125-1016
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.