(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    432nd Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 34th Weapons Squadron lands on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE was designed by the 57th Maintenance Group Maintenance Tactics Shop as a shared training venue where multiple units and agencies could pursue their learning objectives while contributing to one integrated Agile Combat Employment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9781477
    VIRIN: 260617-F-HX125-1016
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE, VENOM FORGE, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lighting II, maintenance, munitions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery