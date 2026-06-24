A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels an F-35A Lightning II during a hot integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. During Hot ICTs, crews load inert medium-range air-to-air missiles while simultaneously refueling the aircraft with engines running, enabling rapid sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9781463
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-HX125-1006
|Resolution:
|6368x4245
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.