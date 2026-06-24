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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 6 of 13]

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    432nd Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels an F-35A Lightning II during a hot integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. During Hot ICTs, crews load inert medium-range air-to-air missiles while simultaneously refueling the aircraft with engines running, enabling rapid sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9781463
    VIRIN: 260617-F-HX125-1006
    Resolution: 6368x4245
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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    ACE, VENOM FORGE, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lighting II, maintenance, munitions

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