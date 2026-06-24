VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels an F-35A Lightning II during a hot integrated combat turn (ICT) exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. During Hot ICTs, crews load inert medium-range air-to-air missiles while simultaneously refueling the aircraft with engines running, enabling rapid sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)