VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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Two U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group lift an inert air-to-air missile during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The exercise brought together support from five wings, seven groups, and 17 squadrons across maintenance, logistics, operations, medical, security, safety, fuels, fire emergency services, airfield operations and host-base support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)