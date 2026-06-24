VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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Three U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to load an inert air-to-air missile onto an F-16C Fighting Falcon during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Being close to Nellis AFB, Creech AFB provided realism and operational value to support a controlled hub-to-spoke training model, while allowing students to learn how to coordinate with a real host base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)