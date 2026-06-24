Three U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to load an inert air-to-air missile onto an F-16C Fighting Falcon during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Being close to Nellis AFB, Creech AFB provided realism and operational value to support a controlled hub-to-spoke training model, while allowing students to learn how to coordinate with a real host base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9781465
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-HX125-1007
|Resolution:
|7988x5325
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.