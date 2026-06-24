Two U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group load an inert air-to-air missile onto an F-35A Lightning II during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. As a capstone event, the exercise was built around a basic leadership responsibility to organize, train and equip Airmen, then entrust them with the time, authority and support to execute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9781468
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-HX125-1010
|Resolution:
|6869x4579
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.