VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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Two U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group load an inert air-to-air missile onto an F-35A Lightning II during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. As a capstone event, the exercise was built around a basic leadership responsibility to organize, train and equip Airmen, then entrust them with the time, authority and support to execute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)