VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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Three U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group load an inert air-to-air missile onto an F-35A Lightning II during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Creech AFB provided the majority of support equipment required for the exercises' execution, facilitated access across the installation and helped integrate aircraft and operations separate from typical day-to-day mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)