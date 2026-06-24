VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron guide a lift truck carrying an inert air-to-air missile to an F-16C Fighting Falcon during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE was designed by the 57th Maintenance Group Maintenance Tactics Shop as a shared training venue where multiple units and agencies could pursue their learning objectives while contributing to one integrated Agile Combat Employment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)