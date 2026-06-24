VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron receives a hot-pit refuel on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The exercise was the capstone event for a course aimed at familiarizing Airmen with commander’s intent, communication under friction, generating aircraft and creating the conditions for combat airpower to take place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)