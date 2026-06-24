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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 11 of 13]

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    432nd Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron receives a hot-pit refuel on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The exercise was the capstone event for a course aimed at familiarizing Airmen with commander’s intent, communication under friction, generating aircraft and creating the conditions for combat airpower to take place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9781471
    VIRIN: 260617-F-HX125-1013
    Resolution: 8782x5855
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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    TAGS

    ACE, VENOM FORGE, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lighting II, maintenance, munitions

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