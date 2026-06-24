VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron prepares to taxi onto the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech AFB June 17, 2026. Aggressor pilots are highly trained in both U.S. and adversary tactics, providing realistic threat replication that enhances readiness for U.S. and allied forces during high-end training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)