A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron prepares to taxi onto the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech AFB June 17, 2026. Aggressor pilots are highly trained in both U.S. and adversary tactics, providing realistic threat replication that enhances readiness for U.S. and allied forces during high-end training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9781459
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-HX125-1004
|Resolution:
|8477x5651
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.