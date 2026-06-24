VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron receives a hot-pit refuel on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. The exercise brought together support from five wings, seven groups and 17 squadrons across maintenance, logistics, operations, medical, security, safety, fuels, fire emergency services, airfield operations and host-base support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)