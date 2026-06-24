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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 12 of 13]

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    432nd Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron gets marshalled on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE is an in-house, limited-scope, targeted event designed to develop and test critical thinking, planning and execution across the logistics enterprise, maintenance, munitions and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9781474
    VIRIN: 260617-F-HX125-1015
    Resolution: 7194x4796
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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    ACE, VENOM FORGE, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lighting II, maintenance, munitions

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