A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron gets marshalled on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE is an in-house, limited-scope, targeted event designed to develop and test critical thinking, planning and execution across the logistics enterprise, maintenance, munitions and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9781474
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-HX125-1015
|Resolution:
|7194x4796
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.