VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 65th Aggressor Squadron gets marshalled on the flightline at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE is an in-house, limited-scope, targeted event designed to develop and test critical thinking, planning and execution across the logistics enterprise, maintenance, munitions and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)