VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron taxis to the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech AFB June 17, 2026. The exercise was the capstone event for a course aimed at familiarizing Airmen with commander’s intent, communication under friction, generating aircraft, and creating the conditions for combat airpower to take place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)