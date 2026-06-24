A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron taxis to the runway during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech AFB June 17, 2026. The exercise was the capstone event for a course aimed at familiarizing Airmen with commander’s intent, communication under friction, generating aircraft, and creating the conditions for combat airpower to take place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 17:26
|Photo ID:
|9781454
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-HX125-1002
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.