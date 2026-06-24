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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 3 of 13]

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen 

    432nd Wing   

    Three U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load an inert air-to-air missile onto an F-16C Fighting Falcon during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE is an in-house, limited-scope, targeted event designed to develop and test critical thinking, planning, and execution across the logistics enterprise, maintenance, munitions, and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 17:26
    Photo ID: 9781456
    VIRIN: 260617-F-HX125-1003
    Resolution: 6039x4026
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships
    VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

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    TAGS

    ACE, VENOM FORGE, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lighting II, maintenance, munitions

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