VENOM FORGE tests Agile Combat Employment scenarios, promotes multi-base partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force weapons load crew members assigned to the 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron load an inert air-to-air missile onto an F-16C Fighting Falcon during exercise VENOM FORGE at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, June 17, 2026. Exercise VENOM FORGE is an in-house, limited-scope, targeted event designed to develop and test critical thinking, planning, and execution across the logistics enterprise, maintenance, munitions, and logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen)