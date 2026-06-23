A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft taxis on the flight line at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, during a Bomber Task Force deployment, June 11, 2026. The BTF deployment showcased the flexibility of strategic bombers and U.S. capability to generate combat power in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771612
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1298
|Resolution:
|5123x3415
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.