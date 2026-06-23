B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot-pit refueling operations for a B-2 Spirit aircraft as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. The BTF deployment showcased the flexibility of strategic bombers and U.S. capability to generate combat power in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)