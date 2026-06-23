B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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A Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft is parked on the flight line at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 10, 2026. RAAF Base Amberley supported a Bomber Task Force deployment where U.S. strategic bombers demonstrated Agile Combat Employment maneuvers and long-range strike capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)