U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot-pit refueling operations for a B-2 Spirit aircraft as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. The BTF deployment showcased the flexibility of strategic bombers and U.S. capability to generate combat power in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771606
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1195
|Resolution:
|6115x4077
|Size:
|5 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.