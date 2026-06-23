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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 16 of 20]

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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

    AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot-pit refueling operations for a B-2 Spirit aircraft as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. The BTF deployment demonstrated integration with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and the capability to command, control, and conduct missions that support security and deterrence in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9771608
    VIRIN: 260611-F-XP318-1216
    Resolution: 6834x4556
    Size: 5.9 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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    TAGS

    Australia
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber Task Force
    DIAMOND STORM
    PACAF

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