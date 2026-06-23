U.S. Airmen assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct hot-pit refueling operations for a B-2 Spirit aircraft as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. The BTF deployment demonstrated integration with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and the capability to command, control, and conduct missions that support security and deterrence in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771608
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1216
|Resolution:
|6834x4556
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.