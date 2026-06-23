A Royal Australian Air Force imagery specialist documents Bomber Task Force operations at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. Bomber Task Force missions familiarize U.S. Airmen with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771604
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1173
|Resolution:
|5876x3917
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.