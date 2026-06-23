B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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A Royal Australian Air Force imagery specialist documents Bomber Task Force operations at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. Bomber Task Force missions familiarize U.S. Airmen with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)