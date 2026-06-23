A Royal Australian Air Force pilot assigned to the No. 33 Squadron flies a KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft over the South Pacific Ocean while refueling a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft, June 11, 2026. The refueling operation was a component of a Bomber Task Force deployment and demonstrated U.S. commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771597
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1063
|Resolution:
|5137x4110
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.