A Royal Australian Air Force airfield defence guard protects a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft on the flight line at RAAF Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. RAAF Base Amberley supported a Bomber Task Force deployment where U.S. strategic bombers demonstrated Agile Combat Employment maneuvers and long-range strike capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771603
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1164
|Resolution:
|6147x4098
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.