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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 6 of 20]

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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

    AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft receives fuel from a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft over the South Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, June 11, 2026. During the deployment the B-2 integrated with Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft as part of the RAAF’s Air Warfare Instructor Course Exercise Diamond Storm. This activity is valuable as part of efforts to support collective deterrence in the region – deepening advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9771592
    VIRIN: 260611-F-XP318-1046
    Resolution: 5688x3792
    Size: 7.67 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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    TAGS

    Australia
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber Task Force
    DIAMOND STORM
    PACAF

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