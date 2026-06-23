B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft receives fuel from a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft over the South Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, June 11, 2026. During the deployment the B-2 integrated with Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft as part of the RAAF’s Air Warfare Instructor Course Exercise Diamond Storm. This activity is valuable as part of efforts to support collective deterrence in the region – deepening advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)