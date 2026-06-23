B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft receives fuel from a hydrant dispenser during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. The BTF deployment integrated Agile Combat Employment maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific region and demonstrated the long-range strike capabilities of strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)