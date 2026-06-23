U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft are parked on the flight line during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. The BTF mission demonstrated lethality and interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771611
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1296
|Resolution:
|5787x3858
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.