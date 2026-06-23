B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Australian Air Force Air Refuelling Officer assigned to the No. 33 Squadron refuels a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft from a KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft over the South Pacific Ocean, June 11, 2026. The refueling operation was a component of a Bomber Task Force deployment and demonstrated U.S. commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)