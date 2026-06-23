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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 20]

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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

    AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A Royal Australian Air Force Air Refuelling Officer assigned to the No. 33 Squadron refuels a U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft from a KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft over the South Pacific Ocean, June 11, 2026. The refueling operation was a component of a Bomber Task Force deployment and demonstrated U.S. commitment to allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9771593
    VIRIN: 260611-F-XP318-1054
    Resolution: 6819x4546
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific
    B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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    TAGS

    Australia
    B-2 Spirit
    Bomber Task Force
    DIAMOND STORM
    PACAF

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