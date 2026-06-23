A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft receives fuel from a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft over the South Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, June 11, 2026. During the BTF deployment the B-2 operated alongside Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft as part of Exercise Diamond Storm. This activity is valuable as part of efforts to support collective deterrence in the region – deepening advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9771595
|VIRIN:
|260611-F-XP318-1061
|Resolution:
|4697x3758
|Size:
|888.16 KB
|Location:
|AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific [Image 20 of 20], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.