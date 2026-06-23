B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft receives fuel from a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft over the South Pacific Ocean during a Bomber Task Force deployment, June 11, 2026. During the BTF deployment the B-2 operated alongside Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft as part of Exercise Diamond Storm. This activity is valuable as part of efforts to support collective deterrence in the region – deepening advanced air-to-air integration between the Australian Defence Force and United States air elements to enable the two countries to operate together seamlessly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)