B-2 Spirit demonstrates long-range strike capabilities in Indo-Pacific

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A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 393rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron marshals a B-2 Spirit aircraft during a Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, June 11, 2026. The BTF deployment showcased the flexibility of strategic bombers and U.S. capability to generate combat power in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)