AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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U.S. Air Force Airmen attach balloons to a drone during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026.

The balloons served as aerial targets, allowing defenders to simulate engagements against small unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)