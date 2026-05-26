AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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A U.S. Air Force Airman engages moving balloons attached to a drone during the X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The drone simulated the challenge of engaging a moving unmanned aerial threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)