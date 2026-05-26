A U.S. Air Force Airman engages moving balloons attached to a drone during the X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The drone simulated the challenge of engaging a moving unmanned aerial threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9715909
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-HE787-1362
|Resolution:
|3594x2567
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.