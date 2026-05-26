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    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 28 of 30]

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    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

    CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond 

    90th Missile Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman engages moving balloons attached to a drone during the X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The drone simulated the challenge of engaging a moving unmanned aerial threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.29.2026 17:36
    Photo ID: 9715909
    VIRIN: 260515-F-HE787-1362
    Resolution: 3594x2567
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey
    AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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    TAGS

    USAF
    AFGSC
    SUAS
    Department of War
    CsUAS
    JIATF 401

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