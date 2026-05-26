AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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A U.S. Air Force Airman engages moving balloon targets during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026.

The moving targets simulated aerial threats and challenged defenders to track and engage a simulated moving drone target. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)