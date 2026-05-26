AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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A U.S. Air Force Airman helps raise a red flag to indicate the range is hot during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The red flag notifies personnel in the surrounding area that live-fire training is in progress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)