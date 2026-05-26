A U.S. Air Force Airman helps raise a red flag to indicate the range is hot during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The red flag notifies personnel in the surrounding area that live-fire training is in progress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9715917
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-HE787-1129
|Resolution:
|4555x3254
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.