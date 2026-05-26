AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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Spent 5.56mm casings lay on the ground after being fired from an M4A1 carbine during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. Defenders used M4A1 carbines equipped with X4 and SMASH 2000L systems to build proficiency against simulated unmanned threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)