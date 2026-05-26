AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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Master Sgt. Kevin Brown, Air Force Global Strike Command Security Forces manager of training and force development, speaks to U.S. Air Force Airmen during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The qualification tested defenders’ ability to employ emerging C-sUAS capabilities against simulated ground and aerial threats. Joint Interagency Task Force 401 hosted the qualification event to strengthen counter drone capabilities across multiple Department of War Services and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)