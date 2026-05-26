AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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U.S. Air Force Airmen set up balloons as aerial targets during an X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026.

The balloons were attached to a controlled drone and ground targets to simulate counter-small unmanned aircraft systems engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)