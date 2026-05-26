AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey

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A 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron Airman pilots a drone carrying balloon targets during the X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The controlled drone allowed defenders to practice engaging simulated aerial threats during the live-fire qualification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)