A 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron Airman pilots a drone carrying balloon targets during the X4 and SMASH 2000L Systems Firing Qualification at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area, Wyoming, May 15, 2026. The controlled drone allowed defenders to practice engaging simulated aerial threats during the live-fire qualification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 17:36
|Photo ID:
|9715914
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-HE787-1387
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER'S NORTH TRAINING AREA, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC, JIATF-401 conduct multi-command C-sUAS qualification at Camp Guernsey [Image 30 of 30], by SSgt Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.